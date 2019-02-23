The TBI is asking for public’s help in identifying a man who was found deceased in Dickson County last May.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says the man had been living under the fictitious name of “Steve Johnson”, and are hoping someone may know his real name.

Investigators believe the man died about two years before his body was discovered, and foul play is not suspected.

“Steve Johnson” was a white male with short, greyish-white hair. He was about five-foot six-inches tall and had a thin to average build.

If anyone has any information on this case, recognize the sketch of him, or know who any of his friends or family might be, contact the TBI.