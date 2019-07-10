Former Tennessee Ag Commissioner Jai Templeton was presented an award during the recent WestStar graduation ceremony in Jackson.

Templeton was awarded the 2019 Jimmy Daniel Make-A-Difference WestStar Leadership Alumni Award. Templeton is a member of the WestStar class of 1999.

The award is named for the late Jimmy Daniel, a 1990 WestStar graduate, founding program trustee member, and a field representative during the Governor Don Sundquist administration.

Award recipients must be WestStar graduates who have had positive impacts in their city or county during the past five years and possess strong records of leadership in West Tennessee.

Templeton served the state of Tennessee as deputy commissioner of agriculture before assuming the title of commissioner.

Prior to joining the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, he served as the mayor of McNairy County.