A town hall meeting to discuss efforts to combat Asian carp in Western Kentucky will be held next Thursday in Eddyville.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist Jessica Morris will discuss the planned installation and testing of a bio-acoustical fish fence to deter Asian carp from entering Lake Barkley and provide an overview of other department efforts to combat Asian carp in Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley.

The town hall meeting begins at 7:00 at the Lyon Convention Center in Eddyville.