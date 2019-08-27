Tyson Foods in Union City donated over 19,000 pounds of chicken Tuesday to Trudy’s Cafe.

Trudy’s Cafe in downtown Union City is an after-school

program offering food, homework assistance, report card rewards, games, and love to local youth ages zero to 18.

Tyson’s Keisha Hooper said, “Trudy’s Cafe is a very worthwhile

organization and through Tyson Foods Community Pantry program we want to donate food to areas where our team members live.”

Tyson Foods is honored to name Trudy’s Cafe director, Valeria Hyde, a Tyson Hunger Hero.