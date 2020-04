The Tennessee Department of Health is reported over 3,000 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Friday’s report showed 3,067 cases with 37 deaths.

293 have been hospitalized and 248 have recovered from the virus.

Locally, Gibson County reports seven cases, Carroll County has six, Dyer County has five, Benton and Henry Counties are reporting four cases each, Obion County has two, and Weakley County has had one case.