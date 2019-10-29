The UT Martin Parsons Center will remain closed the rest of this week as Decatur County and other areas recover from the weekend storms.

Strong straight-line winds toppled trees and knocked out power to many in the southern portion of West Tennessee Saturday.

UTM Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver tells Thunderbolt Radio News about the decision to close the Parsons campus.

Dr. Carver says he’s in contact with the center director and that the building is being inspected during this time.

Along with the UTM Parsons Center, Decatur County Schools are closed the remainder of this week, and a boil water order has been issued for county’s residents.