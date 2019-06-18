A Weakley County commissioner has requested the Weakley County School System not to purchase textbooks authored by an Islamic organization.

The request was made by Committee Chairman David Hawks during the Health, Education, and Economic Development Committee meeting Tuesday morning, as Director of Schools Randy Frazier was presenting the school system’s $32.5 million dollar 2019-20 budget.

There was no further discussion of the topic.

Frazier announced that the budget includes a two-percent salary increase.

Both the HEED and Finance, Ways, and Means Committees tentatively approved the General Purpose School Fund Tuesday morning.