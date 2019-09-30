A Weakley County man is facing over 11 years in federal prison for drug and gun offenses.

According to U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant, 43-year-old Wesley Wilson, Jr. was sentenced in Jackson federal court to 140 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

Dunavant says there is no parole in the federal prison system.

Wilson was arrested in April 2018 when Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies stopped Wilson and his wife Lacy and noticed the strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and on Wilson.

Wilson acknowledged that he had marijuana cigarettes in his pocket and gave consent for the officers to search his truck and property, including his house and barn.

Officers found a black shaving style kit bag in the bed of the truck with a large quantity of marijuana and approximately two ounces of methamphetamine, in crystal form.

Both Wilsons were taken into custody.

More meth was found inside the home and barns in numerous small packages, along with scales and packaging materials, four ounces of meth, two ounces of marijuana, and numerous firearms, including an AR-15 and a .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Last Tuesday, U.S. Chief District Court Judge S. Thomas Anderson sentenced Wilson to over 11 years in federal prison followed by five years supervised release.

Wilson is also facing state charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

This case was investigated by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office.