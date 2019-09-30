Weakley County residents are being encouraged to fill out a survey to share how a reliable fiber network will impact their way of life.

Weakley County Mayor says the survey will be used in submitting a grant application to help bring fiber broadband to under-served areas of Weakley County.

Residents with internet service at home may fill out the survey online, but Mayor Bynum says those without internet service do other options.

Mayor Bynum says surveys should be completed by October 7th.

You can fill out the survey here.