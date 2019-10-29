A Weakley County home was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning.

Martin Fire Chief Jamie Summers says just before 6:00 Tuesday morning, the fire department was dispatched to a structure fire at 159 Davis Lane just outside the Martin city limits.

When fire crews arrived, the occupants had already safely escaped the burning home.

The fire was noted in the attic space of the home, but quickly spread to other areas of residence.

Fire personnel were on the scene for about four and half hours.

Chief Summers says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Mutual aid was provided by the Sharon and Dresden Fire Departments.