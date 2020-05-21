One of President Donald Trump’s nominees for the TVA Board of Directors is former Tennessee Speaker of the House Beth Harwell.

Miss Harwell was first elected Tennessee State Representative in 1988 and was eventually appointed Speaker of the House, the first female speaker in the history of the state.

She tells Thunderbolt Radio News about the role of a board director.

According to TVA, their residential rates are in the cheapest 25 percent of residential rates and their business rates are in the cheapest 10 percent of business rates in the country.

Miss Harwell says the TVA is able keep rates low because…

Miss Harwell says she’ll used her experience as Speaker in her new role.

The TVA serves residents in seven states with 70% of those in Tennessee.