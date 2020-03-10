Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier says an increase in teachers’ salaries will need to be addressed to keep teachers in Weakley County.

During Monday’s Health, Education, and Economic Development Committee meeting, Mr. Frazier told the committee how Weakley County teachers’ salaries compare to neighboring school systems.

District 4 Commissioner Gary Eddings, of Sharon, agreed with Frazier that the county needed to look at a way to increase teacher pay in Weakley County.

Mr. Frazier says he’ll share more numbers with the committee in May.