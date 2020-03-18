The Federal Trade Commission Division of Consumer and Business Education is warning citizens about potential scams regarding reported government payments to Americans.

The FTC’s Jennifer Leach says the government will not ask you to pay anything up front to get this money, nor will the government call to ask for your Social Security number, bank account, or credit card number.

Leach says that since these reports of checks aren’t yet a reality, anyone who tells you they can get you the money now is a scammer.