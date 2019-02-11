It was a record breaking day for the Polar Plunge in Union City on Saturday, which supports fundraising efforts for West Tennessee Area Special Olympics.

Approximately 100 people braved the mid-30 degree weather, and 45-degree water, to take the plunge in front of a big crowd at Aloha Pools, on West Reelfoot Avenue.

Micheal Cole, of Union City, has taken the plunge all eight years of its existence, and spoke with Thunderbolt News about Saturday’s event.

Cindy Cook, of Aloha Pools, said it is always a special day for their business, to help support the Special Olympics.

Due to the record amount of plungers, and business support, the fundraiser was able to raise $20,308.62.