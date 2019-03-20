After Monday’s Obion County Commission meeting in which one Airport Board member resigned, the Airport Board Chairman was voted out, and the Airport Manager resigned, Weakley County Commissioner and Airport Board member Roger Donaldson addressed Monday night’s Weakley County Finance, Ways, and Means Committee about the current situation with the Everett Stewart Regional Airport…

Along with Donaldson, Wayne McCreight and Kay Stegall also represent Weakley County on the Everett Stewart Regional Airport Board.