The Tennessee Soybean Festival was recognized with nine Kaleidoscope Awards at the Southeast Festivals and Events Association Conference last week in Alabama.

The festival received seven Gold awards and two Bronze awards.

Festival Executive Director David Belote told the Martin City Board during this week’s informal meeting that the Soybean Festival also brought home the conference’s top award.

The 2019 Soybean Festival was recognized in the categories of marketing, website, and social media.

This year’s Kaleidoscope Awards included 171 entries from seven states.