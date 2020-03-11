The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning that left two people dead.

Captain Randall McGowan says just after 11:00 Wednesday morning, deputies arrived at a garage building at 250 Rogers Road north of Martin and found a man and a woman deceased from gunshot wounds.

McGowan says both bodies have been sent to the medical examiner’s office in Nashville for autopsies.

The incident is under investigation, but McGowan says investigators don’t believe anyone else is involved in the incident.